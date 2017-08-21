You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Mary Kills People’: Rachelle Lefevre & Ian Lake Join For Season 2 Of Lifetime Series

Rachelle Lefevre (Under the Dome) and Ian Lake (Rookie Blue) have joined the cast of Lifetime’s euthanasia-themed drama series Mary Kills People as series regulars for the upcoming second season.

Mary Kills People centers on Mary Harris (Caroline Dhavernas), a single mother who is an ER doctor by day — but by night, she and her partner, a former plastic surgeon, moonlight as underground angels of death helping terminally ill patients slip away on their own terms. Lefevre will play Olivia Bloom, a mysterious woman with ties to Mary’s past. Lake will play Travis Bloom, Olivia’s husband. 

In the new season of Mary Kills People, Mary (Dhavernas) plummets deeper into the criminal world as she searches for a steady supply of pentobarbital, the highly regulated and highly lethal “death drug.” As she becomes more entangled in her illegal work, Mary continues to risk her family and ER doctor career to keep her worlds separate. However, secrets can only be hidden for so long when Oliva Bloom (Lefevre), a mysterious woman who approaches Mary and her partner Des (Richard Short) with a lethal request. The personal and the professional come to a head as Ben (Jay Ryan) is pulled into an investigation of a suspicious death with personal stakes.

Season one of Mary Kills People is currently available on Hulu. Production on season two is about to begin in Vancouver for a 2018 debut on Lifetime.

