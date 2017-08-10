The cast of the CW’s Black Lightning has added another actor to its roster for its debut season. Marvin “Krondon” Jones III has been set as a series regular and will play the villainous Tobias Whale in the TV adaptation of the DC comic from Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil.

“I was excited about Krondon when I saw his audition. He’s going to make a great Tobias!” Executive Producer Salim Akil said in a statement. “His authentic street sensibility along with an insightful intelligence is perfect for the Tobias character arc. Not to mention his regal physical bearing will be additive to making our show exciting and different.”

Based on the DC character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, Black Lightning centers on Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams). He made his choice: He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter, Jennifer, hellbent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning.

Rapper-actor Jones will join Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain and Christine Adams in the show as Tobias Whale — one of the titular hero’s biggest adversaries. He is an African-American man with albinism who is the leader of Freeland’s most feared gang — The 100. But in the days before Black Lightning, Tobias was a politician, rising up the ranks of local government through corrupt and illegal means. That was until he was brought down by Alvin Pierce, Jefferson’s father. Enraged, Tobias murdered Alvin and was driven underground into exile. It’s here he found a place to rebuild, growing into the violent and methodical leader of The 100 as we find him today.

Jones is best known as the solo rapper and Strong Arm Steady (SAS) front man that goes by the name of Krondon (KRNDN). In addition to releasing his debut album Everything’s Nothing, he has written for a number of artists including Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre and Xzibit. Black Lightning marks his first TV role as a series regular. He is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates.