“Of all the things that I’ve done — memories, they never hurt me. The past is more than memories, it’s the devil you sold your soul to. He’s comin’. He’s comin’ to collect.”

Netflix has released a new teaser for its next series with Marvel, The Punisher, starring a heavily armed Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) as Frank Castle, the role he first played in the second season of Daredevil. The cast also includes Daredevil alum Deborah Ann Woll reprising her role as Karen Page, along with Ben Barnes (Westworld) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls).

The minutelong teaser was unveiled as a post-credits sequence for The Defenders, the eight-episode event series that launched Friday on Netflix.

There’s no release date yet for The Punisher, but it’s expected to bow in 2017.

