Nip/Tuck alum Julian McMahon has joined the cast of Hulu’s new original series Marvel’s Runaways from Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.

Created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand one another but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.

McMahon will play Jonah. While his origins and ultimate intentions are unknown, he is a pivotal player in the Runaways’ rebellion against their parents.

“We’re incredibly excited to add Julian to our exceptional cast and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the world of Marvel’s Runaways,” said executive producers /showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb also executive produces with Jim Chory. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will produce.

McMahon also stars in Stephan Elliott’s upcoming comedy-drama, Flammable Children, opposite Guy Pearce, Rhada Mitchell, and Kylie Minogue. He can also be seen in a starring role indie thriller, Monster Party, directed by Chris Von Hoffmann. McMahon is repped by MGMT. Entertainment, Paradigm, and Bloom Hergott Diemer.

Marvel’s Runaways is set to premiere November 21 on Hulu.