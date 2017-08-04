We’ve learned that Jeff Ward (Manson’s Lost Girls) has been tapped for a key recurring role in the upcoming fifth season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Details of the mystery character are not known, so stay tuned, but we hear it is a major multi-episode arc.

The series stars Clark Gregg as Director Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Brett Dalton as Grant Ward, Chloe Bennet as Agent Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Jason O’Mara as Director Jeffrey Mace.

Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.

Ward starred as Charles Manson in Lifetime’s Manson’s Lost Girls and is the male lead in Season 2 of Syfy’s Channel Zero anthology series, The No-End House, expected to premiere this fall. Ward is repped by Sweeney Entertainment and APA.