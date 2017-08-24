Marvel Television SVP of Original Programming, Karim Zreik, told the Edinburgh International Television Festival today that the company “for sure” is looking at “more female-skewed shows” and has something in development with ABC right now. While he didn’t divulge much more, he offered that it’s a “Jessica Jones-esque” project.

Zreik made the comments after crediting DC’s Wonder Woman with helping “younger girls get into comic books.” But it’s not just about fangirls and boys. Part of Marvel TV’s aim is to “target everyone and bring in new fans,” Zreik said

Marvel Television has myriad shows on the air across various outlets and is building to next month’s IMAX and TV premiere of its “first family show,” Inhumans, as well as the upcoming The Punisher, Runaways, Gifted, Cloak & Dagger and more. This is “a great time in television,” Zreik said, “There are a lot of shows being made, it’s a competitive market.”

He also spoke of the ambitious play of Defenders, the eight-part Netflix series that debuted last week. The limited series brings together the folks from Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

Zreik noted they were sold together as a package of five and called Defenders “the most ambitious TV project to date, period.” But Netflix and ABC said, “We see where you want to go, let us help you,” recalled Zreik. “If you don’t have the support of the network and your fellow partners, you won’t get far.”

And, natch, everything starts with character. “If you don’t have a character the audience will relate to, you don’t have a show. There are no super powers without a character.”

Zreik also touched on New Warriors, Marvel TV’s first comedy series about six young people whose powers are on the opposite end of the spectrum of The Avengers which Freeform ordered straight to series earlier this year. “It took us time to dip a foot into comedy because it has to be right.” But, don’t look for the company to go nuts in the genre. “Marvel is never going to do an office comedy, you don’t need that.”