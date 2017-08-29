The new trailer for Marvel’s Inhumans titled “War For Their World” paints a clearer picture as to what to expect in ABC’s forthcoming action drama adapted from the popular comic book. There’s action, superpowers, lots of hair, a teleporting dog, and, most of all, family dysfunction.

In the trailer, we see Maximus (Iwan Rheon) attempting to take over the throne from his brother king Black Bolt (Anson Mount) as his long-haired queen Medusa (Serinda Swan) and the royal court including Gorgon (Eme Ikwuakor), Karnak (Ken Leung) and Crystal (Isabelle Cornish) try to stop him. The war starts in their universe of Attilan, but then they bring it to Earth — Hawaii to be specific — after a military coup. The series tells their story about their conflict as well as their interactions with the people of Earth — and the end of the trailer has a shocking reveal of Medusa, whose hair has been a buzz-worthy topic, with a shaved head.

The series also stars Ellen Woglom, Sonya Balmores and Mike Moh. Roel Reine serves as the director and Scott Buck is the showrunner.

Marvel’s Inhumans is set to debut the first chapter of the series on September 1 on Imax screens. It is the first live-action television series to do so. The theatrical run is scheduled for two weeks, ahead of the series’ September 29 premiere on ABC.