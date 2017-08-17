A good night for NBC saw America’s Got Talent continue to outperform its year-ago pace, clocking 2.1 compared to 1.8 for last year’s first live Wednesday results show.

NBC’s Marlon Wayans comedy series, Marlon launched with a 1.3 demo rating –  the highest rating among 11 new or returning scripted series on the Big 4 this summer. Compared to NBC’s timeslot demo average this summer, Marlon measured 63% better.

CBS’s housemates-from-hell reality series Big Brother couldn’t keep pace with Talent in the 8 PM hour (1.8 vs 2.1) though it hung on to its week-ago stat despite the tougher NBC competition.

ABC’s three-hour CMA Music Festival could not catch NBC’s lineup for the night, but was in line with last year in the demo (1.2) and gained 2% in total viewers (5.7M) to clock its biggest crowd in three years. Moving up to take the lead at 9 PM after CBS’ Big Brother and NBC’s America’s Got Talent wrapped, the show ranked No. 1 in each half-hour from 9-11 PM in both metrics. Overall the CMA Fest generated ABC’s biggest summertime non-sports oriented audience on the night in nearly 7 years and equaled its best adult 18-49 rating in more than three years.

CBS’ struggling summer original drama Salvation aired two hours, 9-11 PM, and matched its lowest demo rating of the summer (0.5).

NBC took the night in the demo (1.3) and total viewers (6.1M). ABC’s CMA-filled night followed (1.2, 5.7M). After that, it was CBS (0.9, 4.1M), Fox (0.8, 2.4M) and CW (0.2, 675K).