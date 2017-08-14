In a move that sees as strengthening the market research company, MarketCast has acquired Indianapolis-based social insights and analytic company Fizziology. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fizziology will now join under the MarketCast umbrella with New York-based research and strategy agency, Insight Strategy Group, which MarketCast acquired in 2015. MarketCast’s mission has been to acquire and grow to a point that it can provide insights and client service across film, television, OTT, interactive gaming, and related lifestyle industries. MarketCast is a portfolio company of Kohlberg & Company, a private equity firm based in New York.

As a part of the transaction, Fizziology is bringing its software development team – The Able Few – in-house. Since its launch in 2009, Fizziology has emerged as one of the top firms which convert the opinions shared on social media platforms (including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Sina Weibo, etc.) into contextualized data and strategic insights for marketers and creators around Hollywood. They have been servicing both studios and TV networks.

“Adding our trusted development partners as full-time Fizziology employees will accelerate innovation at both MarketCast and Fizziology,” says Fizziology Co-Founder Jen Handley. “With the combination of Fizziology’s rapid development capabilities and deep historic data warehouse with MarketCast’s methodological expertise and global scale, we are excited to build the next generation of insights and analytics products.”

“We have been fans of Fizziology for years,” commented Henry Shapiro, CEO of MarketCast, “and I’m excited to welcome Jen and Ben and the entire Fizziology team to the MarketCast group of companies. They have been able to bring research discipline and technological innovation to the rapidly growing field of social analytics. We believe that together, we offer an unparalleled array of insights and capabilities for our clients.”

JEGI, a leading independent investment bank for the media, information, marketing and software sectors, served as financial advisor to MarketCast, and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to MarketCast.