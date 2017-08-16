Donald Trump’s comments about the violence at Charlottesville rally and his inability to condemn neo-Nazis involved has caused a deluge of criticism from many on social media and now filmmaker Michael Moore is taking it to the streets. Earlier this evening after his Broadway one-man show The Terms of My Surrender, he invited the audience to join him in a protest at Trump Tower in New York.

Moore teased the field trip in a tweet earlier in the day along with a special surprise guest on his show.

At my show tonight (Tues) on B'way, I have a surprise guest & we're going 2 invite the audience 2 go somewhere! Come! pic.twitter.com/VNAZj5jQcM — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 15, 2017

He later tweeted and directly said he was going to visit 45.

Mr. President, I'm going to pay you a visit tonight. https://t.co/QupKIW9Ckh — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 15, 2017

Previous guests on Moore’s show included Bryan Cranston, Gloria Steinem, Maxine Waters and Morgan Spurlock. It’s assumed that the surprise guest he was referring to was Mark Ruffalo as the civic-minded actor who has been very vocal about Trump joined him and the audience on a trip to Trump Tower.

Thank you @MMFlint for having me on the Show #TheTermsOfMySurrender great job Mr Moore! — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 16, 2017

After the show, buses took audience members who were provided with show-sponsored signs for the demonstration. Ruffalo posted a video of him and Moore right before the event which was also a candlelight vigil for Heather Heyer who died amidst the violence of the Charlottesville rally.

Heading to Trump Tower for a candle light vigil for Heather Heyer who was murdered by an Alt Right American Nazi. A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Aug 15, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

During a press conference today, Trump addressed questions in regards to Charlottesville saying “There is blame on both sides. … I have no doubt about it – and you don’t have any doubt about it either.” Moore, along with many others reacted to his comments that were in line with those he made after the events where he put the blame “on many sides.”

Moore’s debut Broadway show The Terms of My Surrender is currently play at the Belasco Theatre and runs through October 22. True to Moore’s brand, the show is a one-man show where the polarizing filmmaker unapologetically uses satirical humor to make commentary about America and its politics.