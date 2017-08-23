More than three years after the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 over the South China Sea, the bulk of the doomed aircraft still hasn’t been found, and the mystery of what happened to it remains. What if it suddenly reappeared?

Manifest, a high-concept mystery thriller, which has landed at NBC with a put pilot commitment, is exploring such a hypothetical scenario. The drama hails from The Mysteries of Laura creator Jeff Rake and producer Robert Zemeckis. Warner Bros. TV, where both Zemeckis and Rake have overall deals, is the studio.

In Manifest, written/executive produced by Rake, a plane disappears from radar and returns five years later after being untraceable and presumed lost at sea. No time has passed for those on the plane but, for their loved ones at home, a long five years have gone by. The series follows their personal lives as well as the larger mystery and purpose that is their destiny.

Zemeckis executive produces via his Compari Entertainment banner alongside the company’s Jack Rapke. Compari’s Jackie Levine serves as co-executive producer.

This is the second sale and second put pilot commitment for Zemeckis under his overall WBTV deal. He and his company also are behind a multi-camera, live-action reboot of The Jetsons at ABC to be written by Gary Janetti.

In addition to writing, executive producing and running the NBC/WBTV drama The Mysteries of Laura, which aired for two seasons, Rake also co-created with Darren Star The $treet and Miss Match, co-wrote the pilot for David E. Kelley’s Boston Legal and worked on WBTV’s The Tomorrow People. He is repped by WME.

This is WBTV’s second put pilot commitment at NBC so far this season, alongside White House political drama Republic, from Berlanti Prods. and writer Alex Berger.