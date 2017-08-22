Sonoya Mizuno is set as a series regular and Julia Garner will recur opposite Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in the high-profile 10-episode Netflix series Maniac. Character details for both are being kept under wraps.

Filming recently began on the Paramount TV/Anonymous Content dark comedy in New York City, with Cary Fukunaga set to direct all episodes. Maniac, written by Patrick Somerville based on the 2014 Norwegian series, revolves around the fantasy worlds of Hill and Stone’s characters.

Mizuno recently wrapped the Warner Bros film Crazy Rich Asians and had a breakout role in Alex Garland’s Ex Machina. Her other film credits include La La Land and the upcoming Annihilation, also directed by Garland. She’s repped by Silver Lining Entertainment, ICM, and Troika.

Garner has received critical praise for her role as Ruth Langmore in Ozark, which has been renewed for a second season on Netflix. She’ll next be seen in Paramount Network’s six-part event series Waco opposite Michael Shannon, Taylor Kitsch and Melissa Benoist. She is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer.