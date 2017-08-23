There were some technical difficulties on the America’s Got Talent (2.6/10) live show last night as well as a storm-off-set dust-up between Mel B and Simon Cowell. However, there were also performances in Tuesday’s results show by the likes of the Masqueraders, the dog-loving Pompeyo family and closer Mandy Harvey that definitely saw the NBC competition series live up to its name.

Taking a 7% decline among adults 18-49 from last week’s season high, AGT was still leagues ahead of the rest of the Big 4’s offerings last night. The victory for the 8-10 PM show, which had 12.60 million viewers, propelled the Comcast-owned net to another overall Tuesday win. Like NBC itself, Hollywood Game Night (1.1/4) was down two tenths from its fast affiliate result of August 15 in the key demo, which was adjusted down later on. But last night’s 2.1/8 rating and audience of 10.12 million was more than the other nets put together in both categories.

Bit of trivia courtesy of our pals at NBC: right now last night’s HGN was the third most-watched episode of the series ever. The 5.16 million who tuned in to the Jane Lynch-hosted show was behind only the 5.18 million who watched the Season 3 opener on July 7, 2015 and the 5.49 million who saw the January 27, 2014 broadcast.

Otherwise, ABC was the only other network that had originals on last night with Bachelor In Paradise (1.1/4) and Somewhere Between (0.4/2). The romance reality show was flat in 18-49s compared with last week. Somewhere Between was also the same as its fast affiliate rating of August 15, which went down a tenth in the final numbers.

CBS, Fox and the CW were all encores Tuesday.