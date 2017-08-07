WE tv has ordered a 10-episode second season of its breakout series Mama June: From Not To Hot for premiere in early 2018.

The renewal comes on the heel of strong ratings for the series, which averaged more than 2 million viewers throughout its first season. The show was Friday night’s No. 1 cable program among adults and women 18-49 and 25-54 and made WE tv the No. 1 cable network on Friday nights among women 18-49 & 25-54, according to the network and Nielsen stats.

Season two follows Mama June as she tries to navigate life after a whirlwind year and losing hundreds of pounds. She shocks everyone by turning the tables on her daughter Alana (former child pageant queen Honey Boo Boo) and gets caught up with adult pageant-mania, eager to compete against the beautiful women who snubbed her before her weight loss.

Mama June: From Not to Hot is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media and executive produced by Adam Freeman, Adam Reed, Moriah Muse, Alex Campbell and Leslie Greif.