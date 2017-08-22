Manning Marable’s Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, Malcolm X: A Life Of Reinvention, is being adapted as a television series by Critical Content and writer David Matthews (Boardwalk Empire, Tyrant).

Matthews will pen the adaptation with Critical Content’s Tom Forman, Andrew Marcus, and Ray Ricord executive producing. Dr. Leith Mullings and Michael Tyner will serve as producers and consultants.

Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention is considered the definitive history of Malcolm X’s life, revealing previously unknown details of Malcolm X’s evolution into an internationally recognized black leader. The series dramatizes the singular life of a great international African-American hero, one whose story continues to inspire the world.

The creative team is currently in discussions with filmmakers to join the project. Also planned is a subsequent documentary on the ongoing legacy of Malcolm X.

Critical Content is represented by WME. Matthews is represented by WME and Anonymous Content. UTA represented the Marable Estate in the deal on behalf of The Cheney Agency.