TNT has slotted Halloween, October 31 for the Season 6 premiere of its hit crime drama series Major Crimes. The network also released a first-look promo.

In Season 6, as Cmdr. Sharon Raydor (Mary McDonnell) grows accustomed to her new boss, Assistant Chief Leo Mason (Leonard Roberts), the detectives find themselves questioning their faith in the rapidly changing priorities of the justice system and their ability to reason through difficult changes in their personal relationships. Finally, they must accept the necessity of risk, in all its different guises, as they prepare to face the inexplicable but increasingly undeniable return of Phillip Stroh (guest star Billy Burke).

In addition to two-time Oscar nominee McDonnell, the ensemble cast includes G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison, Michael Paul Chan, Raymond Cruz, Phillip P. Keene, Kearran Giovanni, Jonathan Del Arco, Graham Patrick Martin, Leonard Roberts, Jessica Meraz and Daniel di Tomasso.

Check out the promo above.