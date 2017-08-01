EXCLUSIVE: Maika Monroe has joined Chloe Grace Moretz and Isabelle Huppert in The Widow, the Neil Jordan-directed thriller for Sidney Kimmel Entertainment. The pic is produced by Lawrence Bender and Mark O’Conner. Ray Wright (The Crazies) wrote the script.

Moretz plays Frances, a young woman who returns an elderly widow’s lost purse, leading to an unlikely relationship between the two — until the young woman discovers her elder might not be all that she seems and that she’s downright dangerous. Monroe will play Erica, Frances’ protective best friend who is living large on her father’s dime and helps her college pal acclimate to the city.

Monroe is coming off the genre hit It Follows. She’s repped by WME and Management 360. Wright is Verve and Fourth Wall Management.