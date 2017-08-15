Macau’s Studio City, the Hollywood-inspired cinematically themed casino resort that was opened in 2015 by the likes of Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and others, has confidentially filed for an IPO in the U.S. While numbers have not been disclosed, the proposed IPO is expected to commence “as market conditions permit,” according to an announcement by Studio City Int’l Holdings on Monday. Macau-based casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment, a NASDAQ-listed company, has a 60% stake in the Studio City while the remaining 40% is held by New Cotai Holdings LLC, a company controlled by U.S.-based investment firms Silver Point Capital and Oaktree Capital Management. China’s Macau, which was a Portuguese colony until 1999, is nicknamed the “Las Vegas of Asia.”

REX/Shutterstock

BBC Two is planning an event broadcast of the recent West End stage production of Hamlet starring Sherlock’s Andrew Scott and directed by Robert Icke. The modern-day take on the Danish play transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre for a limited season following a sell-out run at the Almeida this year; it closes on September 2. Scott is the latest high-profile actor to essay the Elsinore-dweller on stage. David Tennant and Benedict Cumberbatch recently played the prince in London, and Tom Hiddleston will take up the soliloquies beginning September 1 at RADA’s Jerwood Vanbrugh theater under the direction of Kenneth Branagh. The Scott version also stars Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay as Ophelia, Angus Wright as Claudius and Juliet Stevenson as Gertrude. Hamlet is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group, Sonia Friedman Productions and the Almeida.

REX/Shutterstock

Happy Valley and Downton Abbey alum Siobhan Finneran has joined the cast of ITV’s upcoming new season of Cold Feet. The revival of the BAFTA-winning comedy began airing in 2016 and returns next month. The story of three couples was a critical and ratings hit for ITV from 1997-2003. The latest iteration picked up 13 years after the death of one of the original characters, and reunites stars James Nesbitt, Robert Bathurst, Hermione Norris, John Thomson and Fay Ripley. Finneran will play Nikki Kirkbright, a Cheshire housewife who seems to have it all — money, big house and big hair. But something isn’t quite right. David (Bathhurst) meets Nikki through work and the two soon develop a close bond. Additional guest stars will include Jacey Sallés and Paul Ritter. ITV Studios’ Big Talk produces.