EXCLUSIVE: Actress Lynn Whitfield has signed on to co-star in the Netflix comedy Nappily Ever After, joining Sanaa Lathan and Ernie Hudson in the film based on Trisha R. Thomas’ book of the same name. Haifaa Al-Mansour is directing the pic from an original script by Tina Chism with rewrites from Lisa Loomer, Adam Brooks and Gina Prince-Bythewood.

It follows Violet Jones (Lathan), whose a seemingly flawless life is interrupted after an accident at the hair dresser leads to the realization that she isn’t living the life she that she really wanted.

Whitfield will play Violet’s mother, Paulette. Tracey Bing, Marc Platt, Jared Leboff and Lathan are producing the film, while Benedict Carver, Vincent Cirrincione and Mark Moran serve as exec producers. Shooting will take place this month in Atlanta.

Whitfield, who currently stars in the OWN drama series Greenleaf, is repped by J Pervis Talent Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.