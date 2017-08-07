EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has acquired Lucy and Desi, the Aaron Sorkin-scripted drama from Escape Artists that has Cate Blanchett attached to star as TV’s pioneering star Lucille Ball. The project has been percolating a couple years. Escape Artists Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce. I’m told that there is already movement toward finding a big star to play Ball’s former husband Desi Arnaz, with names like Javier Bardem in the mix, as well as for Fred and Ethel, the quartet behind one of TV’s classic early sitcoms. The subjects’ children, Lucie Luckinbill and Desi Arnaz Jr are all involved in the authorized telling of the tempestuous love/business relationship between Arnaz and Ball, whose production company launched such series as Star Trek. The rights package empowers the use of memoirs written by both Ball and Arnaz, rights their children have controlled since their parents died.