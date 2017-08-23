The premiere of Loving Vincent, the fully painted animated feature starring Douglas Booth, Saoirse Ronan and directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, will be broadcast live from the National Gallery on Monday, October 9, to audiences in cinemas across the U.K. A Q&A with special guests will following the premiere. Tickets will go on sale from Wednesday August 23. The broadcast was announced by the 61st BFI London Film Festival in partnership with American Express. The film explores the life and controversial death of Vincent Van Gogh, told by his paintings and by the characters that inhabit them. The intrigue unfolds through interviews with the characters closest to Vincent and through dramatic reconstructions of the events leading up to his death. The 61st BFI London Film Festival runs October4-15.

Toronto International Film Festival

Cornerstone Films has taken worldwide sales rights on writer/director Daniel Kokotajlo’s feature film debut Apostasy. The film, set in the Jehovah’s Witness community, will World Premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The film is based on Kokotajlo’s experience as a former Jehovah’s Witness and stars renowned British actress Siobhan Finneran, Sacha Parkinson, Molly Wright, and Robert Emms. Produced by Andrea Cornwell of Saddleworth Films and Marcie MacLellan of Frank & Lively Productions, Apostasy was developed and produced through Creative England’s iFeatures with the support of BBC Films and the BFI (with National Lottery funding), in association with Oldgarth Media. Cornerstone Films will oversee international sales and distribution and will commence sales in Toronto.

Content Media

Content Media has acquired worldwide sales rights to murder mystery comedy Bees Make Honey starring Alice Eve. Content Media will begin discussions with international distributors in Toronto, ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Raindance Film Festival in London. The film is a UK production. Set in England in 1934, Bees Make Honey follows Honey (Alice Eve) who secretly employs a police inspector (Wilf Scolding) to solve the murder of her husband at an All Hallows’ Eve costume party. Jack Eve wrote and directed the film, and produced it alongside AJ Riach through his Xploseve banner in association with Flexibon Films. Executive producers are Steve Clark-Hall, Jonathan Feuer, David Moores, Babatunde Soyoye, Rodney Dukes, Jeremy Davidson, Alice Eve and Paul J Morrissey.