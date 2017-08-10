Fox has ordered a second season of Love Connection, its dating show revival, with Andy Cohen set to return as host.

This is the second new Fox reality series which premiered this summer to get a renewal following Beat Shazam, its musical game show hosted by EP Jamie Foxx. Still pending are The F Word with Gordon Ramsay and American Grit, hosted by John Cena.

In addition to his hosting duty, Cohen will return for Seaosn 2 as co-executive producer along with executive producer Mike Fleiss (The Bachelor).

Love Connection revival sends hopeful singles on three dates in order to ditch the apps and find true love. Each hour of the show features single men and/or women in search of romance. They tell Cohen exactly what they’re looking for in a partner and why they’ve found it so hard to meet Mr. or Mrs. Right.

Love Connection is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and NEXT Entertainment in association with Telepictures Productions. In addition to Cohen and Fleiss, Martin Hilton, James Breen and Jason Ehrlich also serve as executive producers.

“Andy Cohen is a phenomenal host, not only because he has brought so much fun to the show but also because he truly wants these participants to find love, and that genuine level of interest enables him to elicit both touching and hilariously awkward dating moments from them,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials. “I’d also like to thank Mike Darnell and Mike Fleiss, who, along with Andy, have helped redefine this show.”

“We are excited for a second season of Love Connection,” said Mike Darnell President, Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television. “Andy Cohen is a natural provocateur and is beloved by so many for his uncanny ability to bring out the most revealing details about the couples and their dates.”

“This show fits like a glove and I can’t wait to make more love connections,” said Cohen.

Love Connection airs Thursday nights at 9 PM on Fox.