Los Angeles still leads the nation in television pilot production, but a study released today by FilmL.A. reveals that the home of Hollywood took a double-digit hit this year to fall to its lowest total since 2009. However, with pilots down this most recent cycle in all the major production centers except tax incentive lucrative Louisiana, a jump in straight-to-series orders by cable outlets and the streaming services may be part of the problem and the small screen future for the City of Angels.

With 68 pilots made in the greater L.A. area in the 2016-2017 cycle, the town saw a 14% decline from last year to hit an eight-year overall low, according to the on-location non-profit. Including the 22 Dramas and 46 Comedies made here, there were 173 pilots produced nationwide for broadcast, cable and digital, which means Netflix, Amazon and Hulu among others.

As the FilmLA chart above makes clear, that nationwide number is also down 14% from last year. Perhaps even more telling, this last year was the first time that the total number of pilots produced was less than 200 since the 2012-2013 cycle. In terms of total share of all pilots produced, L.A. was even with the 2015-2016 cycle with 39% – which is down 68% from the city’s all-tie peak in 2006-2007 when 82% of all pilots were made in Tinseltown.

However, looking at the new normal of TV production, this latest cycle also saw a 14% increase overall in the number of straight-to-series orders over 2015-2016. Between the cablers and the streaming services, that’s 65 straight-to-series orders over the previous high of 57 in the last cycle. Put in a larger perspective, there were eight total straight-to-series orders in the 2010-2011 cycle AKA before Netflix got seriously into the original programming game. Today, shows that got straight-to-series orders make up 38% over all pilots – a huge rise from the mere 4% that made up just six years ago.

Added to that notion are the very real and increasing numbers of straight-to-series orders, today’s report also reveals. This latest cycle saw a 1% decline in the so-called “non-traditional” category from the 19% that it made up last year with Netflix making 14 pilots in the 2016-2017 cycle, Amazon with seven, DirectTV with five, Hulu with four and new kid on the block CBS All Access with two.

Breaking the overall Drama and Comedy categories down a bit, the former stayed even for L.A. with the last cycle in terms of share of all pilots produced while the latter actually increased 3% over 2015-2016. Focusing in on the bottom line, about $303 million was spent on pilots in L.A. in the 2016-2017 cycle, which makes up 30% of all pilot spending nationwide, an increase of 1% over the last cycle. Really drilling into the numbers, that $303 million is also up $6 million from what was laid out in the town in 2015-2016.

Today’s news comes as L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti will be heading over to the NBCUniversal set of the revived Will and Grace this afternoon to give a high five to the pilotless production being based in the City of Angels. That’s a point worth noting because, as tax credits in California are bringing more relocating shows to the state and the LA area like NBC’s resurrected Timeless, FX’s Legion and Showtime’s The Affair, the proliferation of small screen efforts in this era of Peak TV also has seen more already packed programming schedules.

Of the approximately 426 “live action scripted series,” as FilmLA calls them, made in America for the upcoming TV season, 173 of them are produced in California – outstripping the Golden State’s top five competitors put together.

So, adjustments and all, the lights are still staying on bright in Tinseltown.