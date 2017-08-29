Amazon has set Friday, October 13 in the appropriate Halloween frame for the premiere of its adaptation of the horror podcast Lore, and released a teaser trailer (see above).

The six-episode anthology series combines documentary footage, narration, historical mixed media and cinematic scenes to explore the real-life tales behind pop culture’s most legendary horror myths, such as vampires, changelings, werewolves, séances and possessed dolls. It will feature fan-favorite episodes from the podcast, including the tale of a boy given a doll that seems to have a sinister life of its own; a family whose home appears to be inhabited by a spirit from the other side; and a German village that hunts for a murderous creature.

Cast includes Robert Patrick, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Adam Goldberg, Holland Roden, Colm Feore and Campbell Scott.

The series hails from executive producers Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Gale Anne Hurd, Brett-Patrick Jenkins, Glen Morgan, Jon Halperin and Mark Mannucci.

Lore is produced by Propagate Content and Valhalla Entertainment. Mahnke is Co-Executive Producer.