Sony Pictures is in talks with Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll and Taylor Russell to star in The Maze, the Adam Robitel-directed thriller. The film is in the vein of The Game, an elevated psychological thriller about six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control, who must use their wits to survive. Bragi Schut wrote the first script draft and Maria Melnik did the rewrite. Neil Moritz and Ori Marmur are producing for Original Film.