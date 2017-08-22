Sonya Cassidy (Humans), David Pasquesi (Veep), Eric Allan Kramer (Mike & Molly), Brent Jennings (Shameless) and Linda Emond (The Big Sick) have been case as series regulars opposite star Wyatt Russell in AMC’s upcoming comedic drama series Lodge 49, from creator Jim Gavin, showrunner Peter Ocko and executive producer Paul Giamatti. The series is slated to air in 2018.

Brent Jennings/Shutterstock

Written and created by Gavin, the straight-to-series Lodge 49 is a modern fable set in Long Beach and centers on Sean “Dud” Dudley (Russell), a likable ex-surfer who attempts to maintain his positive outlook on life while still reeling from the death of his father, the collapse of the family business, and any semblance of the idyllic middle-class life he knew. Dud finds himself deposited by fate at the doorstep of Lodge 49, home to the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx, a dusty dying fraternal order. Dud finds solace in this dark, mysterious retreat, which offers cheap beer and strange alchemical philosophies. There he meets his mentor, Ernie Fontaine (Jennings), a “Luminous Knight” of the Order, who sells plumbing supplies by day. Despite the constant pushback from his more skeptical, pragmatic twin sister, Liz (Cassidy), Dud and Ernie find themselves drawn by the Lodge into some long-buried secrets and modern day conspiracies.

Pasquesi plays Blaise St. John, the resident philosopher of the Lynx. He tends bar at Lodge 49 and runs his own pot dispensary. Kramer portrays Scott Mills, Long Beach Port Harbor Patrol officer and straight shooter, who enjoys his personal watercraft and playing drums in a surf rock cover band. Emond is Connie Mills, an old-school journalist, a lover of words and smoke filled taverns. She married her third husband (and Lynx member), Scott Mills (Kramer), who brought her along to Lodge 49.

Cassidy most recently starred in Season 2 of Channel 4 and AMC’s series Humans, and will next be seen in BBC One’s adaptation of Wilkie Collins’ classic gothic novel The Woman In White. She’s repped by Independent Talent Group.

Jennings has most recently appeared on Modern Family, Shameless and Murder in The First. He’s repped by Vanguard Management Group.

Pasquesi, a Second City alumnus, recurs on Veep as Selena Meyer’s (Julia Louis Dreyfus) ex-husband Andrew Meyer. He’ll next be seen in Deniz Ergüven’s indie feature, Kings, which is premiering at next month’s Toronto Film Festival. He is repped by Innovative and Stacy Abrams.

Kramer recently appeared on The Librarians, Shooter and the film Pitching Tents. He’s repped by Stone Manners Salners and manager Bob McGowan.

Emond recently appeared in the film The Big Sick and on television in Georgia O’Keeffe with Joan Allen and Jeremy Irons. She’s repped by CAA.

Lodge 49 is exec produced by Ocko, Gavin, Giamatti and Dan Carey for AMC Studios.