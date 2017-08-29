It helmer Andy Muschietti has recruited the film’s Jackson Robert Scott for one of the young leads opposite Frances O’Connor in Locke & Key, Hulu’s one-hour horror/fantasy drama adaptation of the IDW comic by Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez. The pilot comes from Hill, Carlton Cuse and IDW Entertainment.

Written by Hill and directed by Muschietti, Locke & Key revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Maine with their mother Nina (O’Connor) only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

Scott will play Bode Locke, the youngest of the Locke family. Filled with all the optimism and imagination of an exuberant eight-year-old, Bode is especially attuned to the supernatural possibilities of Keyhouse… and especially vulnerable to the unnatural forces circling his family.

Scott plays Georgie in the buzzed -bout upcoming Warner Bros’ feature film adaptation of Stephen King’s It, which was directed by Muschietti. His other credits include guest spots in Fear the Walking Dead and Criminal Minds. Scott is repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group, Artistic Endeavors and attorney Scott Whitehead.