Frances O’Connor (The Conjuring 2, The Missing) has been cast as the lead in Locke & Key, Hulu’s one-hour horror/fantasy drama adaptation of the IDW comic by Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez. The pilot comes from Hill, Carlton Cuse and IDW Entertainment.

Locke & Key, written by Hill and to be directed by Andy Muschietti. revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Maine with their mother Nina (O’Connor) only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

Cuse, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Hill; Muschietti’s sister, Barbara Muschietti; Lindsey Springer; Ted Adams and David Ozer of IDW Entertainment; and David Alpert and Rick Jacobs from Circle of Confusion.

“We are thrilled to have the multidimensional talents of Frances O’Connor to breath color and life into this pivotal character in our series, and along with a stellar production team in place, we have no doubt that we will be able to bring Joe Hill’s creative vision to the small screen,” said Ozer.

Locke & Key previously was adapted as a TV series during the 2010-11 development season when it reached the pilot stage at Fox with Miranda Otto playing Nina.

English actress O’Connor is repped by UTA and Wishlab in the US and ARG in the UK.