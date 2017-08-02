She’s got more than 10 million YouTube subscribers and hosted a live Golden Globes preshow this year, and now Liza Koshy has inked an overall first-look deal with MTV. The pact includes her hosting the erstwhile Music Television’s revival of its long-running video countdown show TRL, which premieres October 2.

Koshy, who plays high school bad girl Violet on Hulu’s Freakish, also will develop and executive produce original content for MTV.

The Target-obsessed, crazy-driving social media phenom set a YouTube record for fastest to 10 million subscribers — she currently sits at 10.77 million — and has nearly 45 million followers across her platforms. Last year, she interviewed President Barack Obama to encourage voter registration around the presidential election.

Koshy is repped by CAA, Carter Media Group and Hansen Jacobsen.