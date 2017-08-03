EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has come on board to handle worldwide distribution outside the U.S. and UK on BBC One and Playground Entertainment’s Little Women adaptation that’s co-produced with Masterpiece on PBS. The three-part mini has also added cast including Dylan Baker, Julian Morris and Mark Stanley.

They join the previously set Angela Lansbury, Emily Watson and Michael Gambon as well as the four young actresses playing the March sisters, Maya Hawke, Willa Fitzgerald, Annes Elwy and Kathryn Newton.

The coming-of-age story based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic is set against the backdrop of the Civil War, and follows the four sisters on their journey from childhood to adulthood. With the help of their mother Marmee, while their father is away at war, the girls navigate what it means to be a young woman.

Baker (The Good Wife, The Americans) is playing Mr March, the army chaplain who’s called away to war, but is a doting father to the girls.

Morris (Pretty Little Liars) will be John Brooke, Laurie Laurence’s (Jonah Hauer-King) earnest and intelligent tutor.

Stanley (Broken) is Professor Bhaer, a sensitive literary man caring for his two orphaned nephews.

The project, from Colin Callender’s Playground, is written by Heidi Thomas, creator of Call The Midwife. Vanessa Caswill (Thirteen, My Mad Fat Diary) directs.

Lansbury is playing Aunt March with Watson as Marmee and Gambon as Mr Laurence.

Shooting got underway in Ireland last month.