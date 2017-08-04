Looks like Ariel will have to wait a little longer to get those legs. ABC said today that it has delayed its planned live production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid that was set to air October 3. No new date is set.

“We are postponing the Little Mermaid Live! special, the network said in a statement today. “We love the idea of doing a live musical and want to make it wonderful. The project is so unique that we are making best efforts to do it next year and want to give it all the attention it deserves.”

The network said at its upfront in May that it would stage a live production of the classic underwater tale under the long-dormat Wonderful World of Disney brand. No cast was announced for The Little Mermaid Live! but the net said it planned to feature “celebrity artists” to perform Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s songs from the 1989 film. The pair won two Oscars for the film, one for Best Score and another for Best Song, “Under the Sea.” Their song “Kiss the Girl” nabbed an Academy Award nom.

Done + Dusted was set to produce the special, with Hamish Hamilton, Ian Stewart, David Jammy, Katy Mullan and Richard Kraft of Kraft-Engel Productions executive producing.

Disney announced last summer that it was pairing Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda with Menken for a live-action feature adaptation of The Little Mermaid, with the two writing the songs together and Platt producing with Miranda.