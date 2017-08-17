Lionsgate has hired longtime Warner Bros executive Leon Pilosof for the newly created role of SVP and Head Of Procurement. The 30-year industry veteran will be tasked with spearheading cost-savings initiatives after Lionsgate’s recent acquisition of Starz, identifying opportunities to pool resources, eliminate duplicative vendor relationships, and implement cost synergies.

Lionsgate in December closed its $4.4 billion cash and stock deal to acquire Starz, the No. 2 premium network company. At the time Lionsgate expected to be able to cut $50 million in costs from Starz.

Pilosof has spent the past 16 years at Warner Bros, most recently as VP Global Sourcing. He previously held similar exec roles at Times Mirror Co. and the Los Angeles Times.

“Leon’s impressive major studio experience makes him the ideal executive to lead the charge on our procurement initiatives,” said Lionsgate CFO Jimmy Barge, to whom Pilosof will report. “With his track record in identifying areas of cost savings and enhanced efficiency, I’m confident that he will elevate our procurement operations to the next level of performance.”