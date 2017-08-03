Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution Jim Packer announced today that Starz vet Gene George has been appointed to Executive Vice President of Worldwide Distribution. He will be responsibility for international television distribution and will report to recently-promoted President of International Television & Digital Distribution Peter Iacono.

“The Starz acquisition not only allowed us to grow our content platform exponentially but provided us with great executives to round out our global distribution presence,” said Packer in a statement. “The recent announcement of Jared Goetz to head up North American television distribution, Gene George’s appointment on the international side and Susan Hummel’s hire to head our Canadian office give us a team that will take us to the next level and a worldwide distribution organization second to none.”

In his new role, he will explore opportunities to license Lionsgate’s filmed entertainment content in new markets and territories, identify film and television acquisitions that complement the Company’s international slate and serve as the liaison for Starz’s continued integration into Lionsgate’s global distribution operations.

The hiring of George reflects the continued growth of Lionsgate’s worldwide distribution business to accommodate a film slate of over 40 theatrical releases a year, a 16,000-title film and television library and a roster of programming from the aforementioned cabler Starz, which Lionsgate acquired in December 2016.

George was previously at Starz for nine years. He served as Executive Vice President of Starz Worldwide Distribution, overseeing all sales and distribution for the company. He was responsible for the licensing of Starz original series including Spartacus, The White Queen, and Power, the second highest-rated premium pay television series of 2016. Prior to joining Starz, he served as President at Regent Worldwide where he formed production deals with networks including Lifetime, ABC Family and SyFy.