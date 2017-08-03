EXCLUSIVE: French actor-comedian Kev Adams is set to make his U.S. film debut in Lionsgate’s Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon led action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me. Susanna Fogel is directing the pic from a script she co-wrote with David Iserson. It will get a wide release July 6, 2018.

The film centers on Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon), two best friends who unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy.

Justin Theroux, Sam Heughan, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj and Ivanna Sakhno co-star in the film, with Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Erica Huggins producing.

Adams, who starred in French comedy feature The New Adventures of Aladdin, is producing and starring in the Blackpills series Super High, which he co-created and co-wrote. He’s repped by CAA, Principato-Young and UBBA in France.