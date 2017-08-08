Will be updated after conference call with analysts at 2:30PM Pacific.

Lionsgate posted solid results in its fiscal first quarter, with gains from the sale of its Epix stake and strong film revenue being overtaken by higher marketing costs and fewer new episode deliveries of TV series.

Results for the quarter ending June 30 were reported on a pro forma basis, given the recent acquisition of Starz. Revenue of $101 billion for the period slightly exceeded Wall Street estimates. Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) came in at $90 million or $182 million on an adjusted basis, with both figures well above Wall Street estimates. Media Networks segment revenue rose 9.2% to $390.5 million, but segment profits declined 7.9% to $109.5 million, with margins dipping to 28% from 33.2% a year ago.

Starz debuted the new series American Gods and The White Princess during the quarter, and the fourth season of the hit series Power returned at the end of the quarter. MGM agreed to pay $1.03 billion for Viacom’s 49.8% interest and Lionsgate’s 31.2% of the premium network business in April of this year.

The film side offered a brighter picture. Revenue increased 15.8% to $472.4 million from $408.0 million last year. Driving the results were strong home entertainment performances of John Wick: Chapter Two, La La Land, Saban’s Power Rangers and The Shack. John Wick: Chapter Two became the highest-grossing electronic sell-through title in the Company’s history.

Theatrical revenue in the quarter came in from All Eyez On Me and How to Be A Latin Lover, helping segment profit in the quarter increase 191.6% to $86.9 million from $29.8 million last year. The company cited benefits from higher revenue and lower marketing spend. Segment profit margins in the quarter increased to 18.4% from 7.3% last year on a combined pro forma basis.

“With our second straight billion-dollar revenue quarter, combined with strong bottom line profits, the scale of our global content platform is reflected in our financial results as well as our operational achievements,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. We continued to grow our content business in the quarter by launching significant new premium properties, expanding the reach of current brands and adding to the Lionsgate-owned or controlled platforms across which we monetize our intellectual property.”

Feltheimer and other execs are about to address Wall Street analysts to discuss the quarter in more detail. It has been a day of scrutiny in the media sector. Disney announced results that missed Wall Street expectations, with ESPN contributing to losses in its networks group. A handful of media companies managed gains on a mixed day overall in the markets. Many analysts continue to press execs about their solutions to cord-cutting and other threats to traditional businesses.