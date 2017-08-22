The team at Lionsgate continues to evolve as Chief Brand Officer and President of Worldwide Marketing Tim Palen announced that Kerry Phelan has been promoted to President of Global Franchise Management. The news comes shortly after last week’s announcement of their first outdoor branded theme park in Jeju Island, Korea which will include Hunger Games and Twilight Saga themed zones.

Under Phelan’s direction and Palen’s oversight, the newly-formed Franchise Management Group has created brand extensions spanning location-based and live entertainment venues, consumer products, licensed merchandise, brand partnerships and an array of promotional ventures. In her new position, Phelan will report to Palen.

“Kerry Phelan is an astute strategist and brand builder who understands how to extend the life of our film and television properties by attracting partners and engaging fans around the world,” said Mr. Palen in a statement. “Her promotion reflects not only her vision and leadership but the continued rapid growth of our tremendous portfolio of IP and the Company’s commitment to both.”

Since joining Lionsgate three years ago, Phelan has helped leverage Lionsgate’s large and diversified portfolio of film and television properties across multiple platforms and created significant new incremental business for the studio. Under Phelan’s leadership, Lionsgate has enhanced its global brand by launching location-based entertainment initiatives worldwide that feature premium consumer experiences built around blockbuster film properties such as The Hunger Games and Now You See Me as well as the aforementioned theme park in Korea as well as an indoor theme park in development in China and multiple, smaller indoor Lionsgate Entertainment City centers planned for high-traffic consumer destinations in the U.S. and Europe.

Phelan’s team has partnered with best-in-class companies including Hasbro, Funko and BioWorld for the licensing and merchandising of products based on Lionsgate’s brands, ranging from toys and apparel to costumes and collectibles. They have also worked with major global brands including GapKids, Kellogg’s and Samsung on promotional activations to supplement the reach of Lionsgate’s marketing campaigns and drive box office.

Phelan’s first foray into entertainment was at Lucasfilm Ltd., where she led the global consumer products & promotional licensing business for the Star Wars brand. She started her career at LEGO Systems Inc. as a brand marketer and ultimately became a senior member of their brand marketing group. Before boarding Lionsgate, she spent seven years at DreamWorks Animation as head of consumer products and licensing. She also worked at Pixar overseeing the consumer products & marketing partnership business during the launch of Pixar’s blockbuster franchise Cars.