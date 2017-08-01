Leading distribution executive Jared Goetz has been named as the President of North American Television Distribution, a newly-created position at Lionsgate. He will report to Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution Jim Packer.

Goetz, a 22-year veteran from the Walt Disney Company, will head a team responsible for licensing Lionsgate and Starz content across all broadcast, cable, pay-tv, subscription-video-on-demand and other digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

“I have known Jared for his entire career, and he is one of the most accomplished executives in the business,” said Packer in a statement. “He has managed every kind of content licensing deal to every platform imaginable, and his grasp of the marketplace and where it’s headed will be a great catalyst for our continued growth. His knowledge, relationships and major studio experience make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team.”

The appointment of Goetz in the brand new position comes at a time when Lionsgate continues to beef up its domestic and international sales and distribution operations. They handle one of the largest independent television businesses in the world that includes 40 theatrical releases a year, a 16,000-title film and television library and a roster of programming from the aforementioned cabler Starz, which Lionsgate acquired in December 2016.

Goetz’s most recent executive role was Senior Vice President, Pay Television & Digital Sales, and General Sales Manager SVOD for Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution. He has been part of the leadership team distributing all of the Disney companies’ film and television properties to an array of media platforms and businesses. He has licensed numerous Disney-produced films and television series to national cable channels and local broadcast stations, and was responsible for many sales of first-run syndicated hits and off-network series and managed day-to-day sales of all theatrical and television content to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Google and Bell Media’s CRAVE TV in North America. He also spearheaded significant recent SVOD deals and a global sale of How To Get Away With Murder.