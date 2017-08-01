Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group are expanding their reach to the Hispanic and Latin American markets with PANTAYA, the first Spanish-language streaming service dedicated to premium content for the Hispanic and Latinx community in the U.S.

The service will be stocked with the largest, most current and diverse selection of Spanish-language blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Latin America and Hollywood. In addition, the platform will include classic films, documentaries, and original premium content. The majority of the content will be exclusively on PANTAYA.

“We’re proud to launch a Spanish-language streaming movie service distinguished by its breadth, quality and diversity,” said Lionsgate Chief Executive Officer Jon Feltheimer in a statement. “This platform is the next logical step in Lionsgate’s track record of serving the Hispanic consumer with high-end premium content through our Pantelion Films venture with Televisa. By drawing upon the blockbuster films, vast libraries and world-class programming resources of its partners, PANTAYA is positioned to become a compelling value proposition for Spanish-language and bilingual audiences across the country.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnered with Lionsgate in the launch of the premier Spanish-language OTT platform that delivers first-run and bold content,” adds Hemisphere Chief Executive Officer Alan Sokol. “PANTAYA is user friendly, accessible and will provide Hispanic movie lovers in the U.S. an entirely new way to watch movies and connect with their cultures.”

PANTAYA will also feature monthly films released “day-and-date” with their debut in Latin American theaters for the first time. The slate includes Pantelion’s Spanish-language movie catalogue, including box office hits No Manches Frida and Instructions Not Included the highest grossing Spanish-language film of all time starring Eugenio Derbez. Also included are classic titles featuring Latinx icons, such as Pedro Infante, Maria Felix and Jorge Negrete. PANTAYA will also include films from Lionsgate’s 16,000-title library dubbed in Spanish, including Dirty Dancing, Crank, and Amores Perros.

The streaming service also provides subscribers exclusive monthly first run access to recent releases such as the animated hit Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos, the comedy Ladrones, and ¿Que Le Dijiste a Dios?, a musical comedy based on the songs by the late Mexican artist Juan Gabriel. Other upcoming first run exclusive titles include the Dominican Republic theatrical success Domirriqueños and the latest installment of the Colombian hit franchise El Paseo.

PANTAYA will be available through the web and on iOS, Android and the Roku platform in the U.S. and Puerto Rico as well as to Prime members on Amazon Channels in the U.S. The service’s operations will be overseen by Presburger and Pantelion Chief Operating Officer Edward Allen.