Lin-Manuel Miranda and James Corden shed their clothes for Late Late Show‘s latest installment of Crosswalk: The Musical, a version of the 1967 rock musical Hair.

Corden introduced Miranda to his star-struck cast before a quick rehearsal in a parking lot.

“In a lot of ways, I feel like everything I’ve ever done has been leading up to this moment,” Miranda exuded “In the seven years I was writing Hamilton, all I could think was, ‘This is big enough. I might get on the crosswalk.’ And now it’s happened.”

Miranda, Corden and cast go on to perform some the musical’s best-known tracks including “Aquarius” and of course, “Hair”, all leading up to around 7:28 on the video where the two strip down for a captive audience.

“This is already the best thing I’ve ever done,” said an enthusiastic Miranda. “I mean, when it’s a red light for the cars, it’s a green light for my soul.”

Watch it all above.