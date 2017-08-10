Lifetime has given a straight-to-series order to American Princess from Jenji Kohan, Jamie Denbo, and Tara Herrmann, A+E Studios and IM Global Television. The network has ordered ten hourlong episodes of the scripted drama.

Created, written and executive produced by Denbo (Ronna & Beverly), American Princess follows Amanda, an Upper East Side socialite, who runs off to join a Renaissance Faire after her wedding goes awry. Amanda’s storybook wedding plans are dramatically derailed when she discovers her fiancé is cheating on her, just hours before they are to be wed. Outraged, Amanda reacts violently to the indiscretions and runs away from her own dream wedding in the countryside, only to find herself stranded in the middle of a Renaissance Faire with no phone and no way home. She soon discovers her outburst has made tabloid headlines and experiences a nervous breakdown, leading her to reevaluate her life. The unexpected awakening leads Amanda to leave everything she thought she cared about behind, to become the Faire’s newest wench-in-waiting.

Kohan (Orange is the New Black, Weeds, GLOW) and Herrmann (Orange is the New Black, GLOW) also executive produce.

“Jenji has always taken interesting and unconventional worlds and given them heart and humor,” said Gateley. “From the get-go, American Princess was a concept we loved as it’s incredibly relatable to want to parachute from one’s life in difficult times. In Jenji, Jamie and Tara’s hands, we know this will be hilarious and special.”

“In the current landscape of scripted television programs, American Princess is a true standout,” said Paul Buccieri, President A+E Studios and A+E Networks Portfolio Group. “This series continues building on the premium storytelling that is a foundation of A+E Studios, and we are thrilled to partner with IM Global.”

Said IM Global Television’s Mark Stern, “American Princess is exactly the kind of smart, high-quality series that IM Global Television aspires to. We’re excited to be in partnership with A+E Studios.”

American Princess joins Lifetime original series UnReal, Mary Kills People and upcoming psychological thriller, You.

Kohan is represented by CAA and attorney Robert S. Getman. Denbo is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Herrmann is represented by CAA.