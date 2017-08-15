EXCLUSIVE: License to Drive, the comedy that starred the two Corey’s (Haim and Feldman) and a young Heather Graham back in 1988, is getting rebooted with female leads, thanks to producer John Davis and 20th Century Fox. Alish Brophy and Scott Miles (Girl Problems) have just been hired to develop this remake which is being described as the female version of Superbad.

The original film (also produced by Davis) was about a boy who, after failing his tests to get a license, sneaks out for a night of partying with his girlfriend in his grandfather’s prized 1972 Cadillac Sedan de Ville.

Michael Ireland is overseeing the coming-of-age comedy for the studio.

The teen comedy remake comes on the heels of another reboot being developed by Davis: Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

Writers Alisha Brophy and Scott Miles won the 2015 Nicholl’s Fellowship for their screenplay United States of Fuckin’ Awesome and last adapted Lionsgate’s White Girl Problems.

Davis is a producing veteran (The Predator, Game Night, The Blacklist) whose next out outing is Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson which is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

The writers were repped in the deal by Paradigm.