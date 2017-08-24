Pop continues to ramp up its original slate with a series order to hourlong comedy Let’s Get Physical. The project, announced as part of Pop’s development slate at its upfront this past spring, recently started casting in anticipation of a series pickup.

Matt Jones (Breaking Bad, Mom), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley, Episodes) and AnnaLynne McCord (90210) have been tapped for three of the four main roles in the series, a modern-day story set in the world of aerobics that takes its comedy cue from the ‘80s. The comedy, from Pop and Entertainment One, is slated to begin production in September in Halifax, Nova Scotia for a 2018 premiere.

Pop Network

Let’s get Physical centers on a slacker named Joe (Jones) who makes a reluctant comeback in the fitness industry after his dad, Colonel Tom Force, a.k.a. “The Godfather of Aerobics,” unexpectedly passes away and wills his son the broken-down family gym. In a Brewster’s Millions-type switch to receive the family fortune and estate, Joe must take on his arch-nemesis Barry Cross (Diamantopoulos), who has become a highly successful fitness entrepreneur. Against all odds, they face off in the ultimate battle of masculinity…The National Aerobics Championships. McCord plays Claudia Cross, Joe’s former sweetheart who is now Barry’s wife, a tech-savvy businesswoman.

Still casting is the plum role of Joe’s mother, a former beauty pageant winner obsessed with maintaining the family’s aerobics legacy, with a number of name actresses meeting for it.

“Let’s Get Physical is a contemporary self-aware comedy inspired by the aerobics fad that set fitness crazes in motion across the nation,” said Justin Rosenblatt, EVP, Original Programming for Pop, co-owned by CBS and Lionshgate. “The show features characters that are distinctive, full-of-heart and played by a dream ensemble cast with undeniable chemistry.”

Let’s Get Physical joins three new scripted series announced during Pop’s April upfront presentation that are aimed at what the net’s brass dubbed the “modern grown-up” demo of post-Millennials: soapy drama Clique; CollegeHumor comedy Hot Date, executive produced by Will Arnett; and comedy Swedish Dicks, Private Investigators, starring Peter Stormare and features Keanu Reeves. Pop’s returning originals include flagship comedy Schitt’s Creek, starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Chris Elliott, and Nightcap, a behind-the-scenes comedy set at a late-night talk show.

Let’s Get Physical is executive produced by Rosey TV’s Michael Rosenberg (Hell on Wheels), Connor Pritchard’s Inside Center Productions (Workaholics), Ben and Dan Newmark of Grandma’s House Entertainment and John Morayniss for eOne,

“We are thrilled to start production on this hilarious new series, which completely captures the zeitgeist of the ‘80s in all the right ways. Alongside our outstanding partners, Ben and Dan Newmark, Connor Pritchard, Michael Rosenberg and Pop, we look forward to audiences ‘getting physical’ with us next year,” said Morayniss, CEO eOne Television.