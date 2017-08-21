Leslie Zemeckis has joined Steve Carell, Diane Kruger and Leslie Mann in her husband Robert Zemeckis’ Marwencol, set to release for Universal on Nov. 21, 2018. The film is based on Jeff Malmberg’s documentary of the same name and directed by Robert Zemeckis from a script he wrote with Caroline Thompson.

The story follows a man (Carell) who recovers from an assault by building a miniature World War II-era village in his backyard. It’s being produced through Zemecki’s ImageMovers (Steve Starkey and Jack Rapke also produce). Other producers are Cherylanne Martin (The Pacific). Documentarian Malmberg and Jackie Levine are executive producers.

Leslie Zemeckis (Polar Express, Beowulf and Blowback), a best-selling author and award-winning documentarian, is currently penning her third book on pop culture in America. She also wrote and directed the documentary feature Mabel, Mabel, Tiger Trainer about the world’s first female tiger trainer Mabel Stark.