They’ve danced with Beyoncé and in last night’s Season 1 finale, Les Twins have emerged as the first winners of World Of Dance (2.0/8)

The victory for brothers Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois also came with a win for the Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and NE-YO judged NBC show hosted by Jenna Dewan Tatum. Up 18% among adults 18-49 and viewers from last week to a total audience of 8.3 million, the 10:01 PM starting competition series hit its best key demo numbers since its May 30 debut. Additionally, World of Dance had its most viewed episode in over two months since the 8.4 who tuned in for its June 6 show.

With those results, an even in fast affiliates America’s Got Talent (2.7/11) and encores on almost all of the rest of the Big 4 primetime, Tuesday was another easy win for the Comcast-owned net. NBC had a 2.4/10 rating and 11.49 million viewers – a big leap over second place repeat filled CBS’ 0.5/2 and audience of 5.46 million. The only caveat for NBC may be that as AGT has commonly adjusted up in the final numbers, World of Dance has ticked down a tenth – still that would likely find the show matching its second-best result and that’s before we get to the strong delayed viewing numbers WoD has been bringing in.

The only other original of the night was Somewhere Between (0.4/2). Down slightly in viewership, the ABC drama is currently the same as its August 1 fast affiliates, which declined a tenth in the final results.