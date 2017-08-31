Lena Headey has gotten off the Iron Throne for now to moonlight as the star of Kasabian’s new music video for “Ill Ray (The King).” Its a single off their album For Crying Out Loud, which streeted in May and marked the Leicester band’s fifth consecutive No. 1 UK album.

Headey, who plays Queen Cersei Lannister on HBO’s epic series Game Of Thrones, goes in a completely different direction here (though still accompanied by sort-of royalty) in the video helmed by writer-director Dan Cadan, her fiancé. Cadan is now making his feature directing debut with Walk Like A Panther, a Fox International Productions comedy starring Boardwalk Empire‘s Stephen Graham, Dave Johns and Jill Halfpenny about a group of 1980s wrestlers who return to the ring one more time when their local pub is threatened by closure. Cadan also wrote the script.

In the meantime, Headey goes all-in here. Check it out.