EXCLUSIVE: Byron Mann (Arrow) and Hannah Quinlivan have been cast in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Skyscraper, joining Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell and Chin Han in the 3D action thriller from Legendary, which Universal will distribute July 13.

Written by Thurber, the film follows Will, a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader, now assesses security for skyscrapers, who becomes a wanted man when he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze. Will must team up with the building’s visionary owner and designer to find those responsible and rescue his family who are trapped inside the building.

Beau Flynn, Johnson and Thurber are producing the project with exec producers Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, as well as Wendy Jacobson co-producing.

Mann has also been cast in Blumhouse’s upcoming thriller Only You, starring David Oyelowo, who is also an exec producer on it, with Jacob Estes at the helm. Repped by Buchwald & Associates, Echelon Talent Management and Eric Feig Entertainment & Media Law, Mann will next be seen in the Netflix original series Altered Carbon.

Quinlivan, repped by CAA, next appears in the Charles Martin-directed action film S.M.A.R.T. Chase opposite Orlando Bloom.