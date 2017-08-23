Blindspot creator/executive producer Martin Gero and executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter have teamed for another high-profile project. CBS has given a put pilot commitment to an untitled legal family drama written by Gero and Blindspot co-executive producer Brendan Gall. It hails from Warner Bros. TV and studio-based Berlanti Prods. and Gero’s Quinn’s House.

Associated Press

The drama revolves around five multi-racial adopted siblings who fight for justice in the courtroom amid wildly different legal careers as they delve into the mystery of a family tragedy that exposes the sins of their father.

Gero and Gall executive produce alongside Berlanti Prods.’ Berlanti and Schechter.

Once again this season, some of WBTV’s top projects are going through its busiest pod, Berlanti Prods., which has a whopping 10 series on the air. Two of them are in partnership with Gero and his company, Blindspot and the upcoming Deception on ABC.

Additionally, Berlanti Prods. and Quinn’s House recently landed a put pilot commitment at NBC for White House political drama Republic, written by another Blindspot co-executive producer, Alex Berger.

This is the third sale and third put pilot commitment for Berlanti Prods. so far this season. It also joins light hourlong procedural God Friended Me at CBS, from Alcatraz co-creators Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt and director Marcos Siega.

In the legal drama genre, CBS has Bull on the air and recently bought a project from Quantico creator Josh Safran and Kapital Entertainment.