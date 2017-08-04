The hot-button “Unstoppable” episode of L&O: SVU “is probably never going to air,” NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt said in an interview with Deadline during NBC’s portion of the summer TCA press tour. “It’s now really anachronistic, episode about an election a year after an election just seems kind of pointless to air ”

Asked about the fate of the episode earlier in the day, Law & Order honcho Dick Wolf told Deadline, “I have no idea, you have to ask Bob.”

Greenblatt was appreciative of Wolf’s understanding in the matter. “He’s very agnostic, saying ‘whatever you guys want to do’ but I don’t think it makes sense to put it on next season, it would feel out of date,” Greenblatt said.

In the “Unstoppable” episode of SVU, a Trump-esque character, played by Gary Cole, is a wealthy and boorish man who makes a run for the White House, but his plan might be thwarted by a woman who accuses him of raping her. “Unstoppable” first was slated for October 12, then pushed to October 26 , then postponed until after the elections and slated for November 16 amid sexual harassment and assault allegations against Trump following the October 7 release of the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape. Following Trump’s surprise November 8 victory, the episode quietly was pulled and pushed to 2017 but did not air.

Speaking of Trump-related NBC programming, “we don’t really have any plans for The Apprentice, and I think at the moment, we’ll wait and see what happens. We don’t have room for it either,” Greenblatt said.

Celebrity Apprentice, executive produced by former host Trump, suffered from unfortunate timing. renewed with new host Arnold Schwarzenegger in fall 2015, shortly after Trump announced his candidacy for President, it launched this past January, just as Trump was taking office. The show became the target of relentless Twitter attacks by Trump, with his association with the show likely contributing to its soft ratings.