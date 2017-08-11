Brooke Shields is set for a key recurring role opposite Mariska Hargitay on the 19th season of NBC’s veteran crime drama Law & Order: SVU, Deadline has confirmed.

No details other than the character will shake up Benson’s (Hargitay) world.

Created by prolific, Emmy-winning producer Dick Wolf, Law & Order: SVU chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes. Hargitay stars as Lt. Olivia Benson, acting commander of the SVU. Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Raul Esparza also star.

Shields also will be seen this fall in indie feature drama Daisy Winters. She’s repped by UTA.

Law & Order: SVU Season 19 premieres Wednesday, September 27 at 9 PM on NBC.