EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Laurent Bouzereau, the author and filmmaker who most recently co-produced and directed Netflix’s Five Came Back. The three-part, three-hour documentary series intriguingly chronicled the not-so-well-known efforts of five iconic Hollywood directors — William Wyler, John Huston, George Stevens, Frank Capra and John Ford — who put their careers on hold to help create propaganda films during World War II. The series hails from Amblin Television based on Mark Harris’ book, with Steven Spielberg, Scott Rudin and Barry Diller executive producing.

Bouzereau has directed several cinema-centered docus and behind-the-scenes featurettes including ones on Spielberg, Roman Polanski, Richard Zanuck and Star Wars. He also has written several books and with Sherri Crichton is a producing partner at CrichtonSun, in which they develop projects around Michael Crichton’s IP including Amblin Partners’ Micro and Amblin TV and Sony TV’s Dragon Teeth.

He continues to be repped by Myman Greenspan.